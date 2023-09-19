The Baltimore Orioles (94-56) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (84-67), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-11) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (14-9) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (11-11, 4.67 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (14-9, 4.98 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (11-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 4.67 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

In 27 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Hunter Brown vs. Orioles

The Orioles are batting .258 this season, sixth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (eighth in the league) with 176 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 8-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over six innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (14-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 175 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Over 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.

Gibson is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gibson is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

In one of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.98), 37th in WHIP (1.323), and 37th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.

