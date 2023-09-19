Astros vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 19
The Baltimore Orioles (94-56) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (84-67), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-11) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (14-9) will get the nod for the Orioles.
Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (11-11, 4.67 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (14-9, 4.98 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- Brown (11-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a hit in five scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 4.67 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.
- He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.
- In 27 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Hunter Brown vs. Orioles
- The Orioles are batting .258 this season, sixth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (eighth in the league) with 176 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Orioles in one game, and they have gone 8-for-24 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over six innings.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson
- Gibson (14-9) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 175 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Over 30 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
- Gibson is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gibson is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.
- In one of his 30 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.98), 37th in WHIP (1.323), and 37th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
