Spencer Strider and Cristopher Sanchez will each get the start when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies face off on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 289 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, putting up 575 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-high .274 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (866 total).

The Braves have a league-best .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors.

Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Braves average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.294).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 505 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Philadelphia has scored 737 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .329.

The Phillies rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Philadelphia has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Philadelphia has the 10th-best ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Phillies pitchers have a 1.249 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (17-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched, with 259 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Strider is trying to pick up his 18th quality start of the season in this outing.

Strider is trying to record his 27th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will hand the ball to Sanchez (2-4) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 7 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Sanchez will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Joan Adon

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Braves L 4-1 Home Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/15/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Away Aaron Nola Zack Thompson 9/16/2023 Cardinals W 6-1 Away Ranger Suárez Miles Mikolas 9/17/2023 Cardinals L 6-5 Away Taijuan Walker Dakota Hudson 9/18/2023 Braves W 7-1 Away Zack Wheeler Kyle Wright 9/19/2023 Braves - Away Cristopher Sanchez Spencer Strider 9/20/2023 Braves - Away Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 9/21/2023 Mets - Home Ranger Suárez Tylor Megill 9/22/2023 Mets - Home Taijuan Walker José Quintana 9/23/2023 Mets - Home Zack Wheeler Jose Butto 9/24/2023 Mets - Home Cristopher Sanchez Joey Lucchesi

