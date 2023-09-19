Texas High School Football Live Streams in Gillespie County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Gillespie County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
The Atonement Academy at Heritage School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 19
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sonora High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
