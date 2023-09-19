The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Dream

Dallas scores just 3.9 more points per game (87.9) than Atlanta allows (84.0).

This season, Dallas has a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 43.0% of shots Atlanta's opponents have hit.

In games the Wings shoot higher than 43.0% from the field, they are 16-7 overall.

Dallas' 31.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta have shot from deep (33.3%).

The Wings have put together a 12-6 record in games this season when the team hits more than 33.3% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 2.6 more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have been putting up 92.2 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 87.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Dallas has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 88.0 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.9 it has conceded this year.

Over their past 10 outings, the Wings are making 0.2 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.0 compared to 6.8 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (35.0% compared to 31.7% season-long).

Wings Injuries