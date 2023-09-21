High school football competition in Bell County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Bexar County
  • Gillespie County

    • Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Belton High School at Pflugerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Boerne High School at Salado High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Salado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waco High School at Lake Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weimar High School at Holland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Holland, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan High School at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Troy High School at Academy High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Little River, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weiss High School at Harker Heights High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kileen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.