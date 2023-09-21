High school football competition in Bell County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Belton High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boerne High School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco High School at Lake Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Weimar High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan High School at Temple High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Little River, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Weiss High School at Harker Heights High School