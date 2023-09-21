In Fort Bend County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Ridge Point High School at Dulles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulshear High School at Terry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendswood High School at Foster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX Conference: 4A - District 25

4A - District 25 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bush High School - Fort Bend at Hightower High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Rudder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Travis High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School