Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Galveston County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    High Island High School at Bellville Faith Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Bellville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clear Brook High School at Clear Falls High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friendswood High School at Foster High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dickinson High School at Clear Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Webster, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazos Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: League City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dayton High School at Santa Fe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Santa Fe, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

