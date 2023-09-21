Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Johnson County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

    • Johnson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cleburne High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burleson High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Joshua High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur High School at Alvarado High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Alvarado, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

