High school football is on the schedule this week in McLennan County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cayuga High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Meridian High School at Mart High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mart, TX

Mart, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco High School at Lake Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at McGregor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22

7:15 PM CT on September 22 Location: McGregor, TX

McGregor, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVega High School - Waco at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bynum High School at Gholson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Lorena High School at Cameron Yoe High School