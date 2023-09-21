High school football is on the schedule this week in McLennan County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cayuga High School at Axtell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Axtell, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Meridian High School at Mart High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mart, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waco High School at Lake Belton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Belton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hillsboro High School at Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Robinson, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at McGregor High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: McGregor, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crawford High School at Valley Mills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Valley Mills, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    LaVega High School - Waco at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bynum High School at Gholson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Waco, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lorena High School at Cameron Yoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Cameron, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

