Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
VR Eaton High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burleson High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Timberview High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perrin Whitt CISD High School at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sherman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ennis High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Prairie High School at Arlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amon Carter Riverside High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Azle High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at Atlas Rattlers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
