Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cameron County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Cameron County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Cameron County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rio Hondo High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 32
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Isabel High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Edcouch, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
