Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The San Francisco Giants (76-77) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.73 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson
- The Dodgers' Ferguson (7-3) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.
- In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.
- In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 0.9 frames per appearance.
- He has 52 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 63 chances this season.
Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants
- The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.389) and 165 home runs.
- The Giants have gone 1-for-6 in 1 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea
- The Giants will send Manaea (6-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 35 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
- Manaea heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Manaea is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.
- He has had 11 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers
- He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 858 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).
- In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has a 9.82 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP while his opponents are batting .267.
