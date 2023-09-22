There is high school football action in Erath County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Ellis County
  • Briscoe County
  • Bexar County
  • Collin County
  • Harris County
  • Austin County
  • Dallas County
  • Brazoria County
  • Smith County
  • Kendall County

    • Erath County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Dublin High School at Florence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Florence, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.