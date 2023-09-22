Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gaines County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Gaines County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Gaines County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Pecos High School at Seminole High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Seminole, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ralls High School at Seagraves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Seagraves, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loop High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
