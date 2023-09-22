Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Harrison County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Diana High School at Waskom High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Waskom, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Texas High School at Hallsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hallsville, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

