We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Austin County
  • Gillespie County
  • Ellis County
  • Johnson County
  • Bell County
  • Denton County
  • Harris County
  • Tarrant County
  • Lubbock County
  • Hays County

    • Henderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Malakoff High School at Kemp High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Kemp, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 18
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jacksonville High School at Athens High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Athens, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.