    • Howard County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Big Spring High School at Snyder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Snyder, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coahoma High School at Merkel High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Merkel, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

