Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Summer Creek High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Magnolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
San Antonio Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
