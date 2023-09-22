Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lipscomb County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Lipscomb County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Lipscomb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Booker High School at Follett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Follett, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.