In McCulloch County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

McCulloch County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Brady High School at Christoval High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Christoval, TX

Christoval, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochelle High School at Evant High School