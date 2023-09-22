Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milam County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Milam County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Milam County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Milano High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Milano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lorena High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
