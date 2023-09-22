Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Nolan County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

    • Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Roscoe High School at New Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: New Home, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

