Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Parker County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Saginaw High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sherman, TX

Sherman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clifton High School at Millsap High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Millsap, TX

Millsap, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Rose High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Weatherford High School at Chisholm Trail High School