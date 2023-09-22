Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jim Ned High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coahoma High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
