Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yoakum County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Yoakum County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Yoakum County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sudan High School at Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Plains, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
