Saturday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (85-69) going head-to-head against the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at 7:10 PM (on September 23). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have won one of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 108 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered nine games this season favored by -275 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 73.3% chance to win.

Houston has scored 794 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule