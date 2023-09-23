Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (85-69) will clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (52-102) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +225 moneyline odds. Houston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +115 odds). The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +225 Astros (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 108 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 6-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-7 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 44 wins in the 132 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

