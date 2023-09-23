When the Texas Longhorns match up with the Baylor Bears at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Longhorns will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Baylor vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+16.5) Over (48.5) Texas 31, Baylor 20

Week 4 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 16.7% chance to win.

The Bears is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Bears two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Baylor games this season have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 3.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this matchup.

The Longhorns have won once against the spread this season.

Texas has not covered a spread (0-2) when they are at least 16.5-point favorites.

One Longhorns game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

Texas games average 53.5 total points per game this season, 5.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.0 14.7 34.0 10.0 34.0 24.0 Baylor 24.7 23.0 24.7 23.0 -- --

