In the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

SFA vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SFA (-10.5) 58.5 SFA 35, Austin Peay 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

SFA Betting Info (2022)

The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last year.

In Governors games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

'Jacks vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SFA 36.3 21.7 38.0 10.0 35.5 27.5 Austin Peay 33.0 27.3 63.0 3.0 18.0 39.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.