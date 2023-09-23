The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) meet with the Iron Skillet at stake on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

SMU vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

SMU vs. TCU Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

TCU has won one game against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.