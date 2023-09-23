The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and the SMU Mustangs (2-1) clash to try to take home the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 6.5-point favorites. The game has a 62.5-point over/under.

On offense, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by averaging 515.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 78th (364.7 yards allowed per game). SMU ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 23rd-best by giving up just 14.0 points per contest.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

TCU vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -6.5 -115 -105 62.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Out of TCU's two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

TCU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

TCU has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 856 yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 56 times for 357 yards (119.0 per game), scoring one time.

John Paul Richardson's team-high 147 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 17 targets).

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has hauled in 10 grabs for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Paul Oyewale has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

TCU's tackle leader, Johnny Hodges, has 21 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Vernon Glover has a team-leading one interception to go along with three tackles and one pass defended.

