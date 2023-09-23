The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) will clash with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. UTSA?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tennessee 27, UTSA 21
  • Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • UTSA has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Roadrunners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UTSA (+23.5)
  • This season Tennessee has one win against the spread.
  • The Volunteers have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • UTSA is winless against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (59.5)
  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game once this season.
  • This season, UTSA has played one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 6.8 points fewer than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56 55.5 56.5
Implied Total AVG 36.5 42 31
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UTSA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.8 54 59.5
Implied Total AVG 31.7 32 31
ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

