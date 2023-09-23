The Grambling Tigers (1-2) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC foes.

Grambling sports the 22nd-best offense this season in terms of points scored (33 points per game), but ranks 12th-worst on the defensive side of the ball (43 points allowed per game). Texas Southern's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 55.7 points per game, which ranks -1-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 99th with 14.7 points per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on HBCUGo.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Texas Southern Grambling 301 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (48th) 496.3 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352 (64th) 138.7 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (53rd) 162.3 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (41st) 4 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has racked up 286 yards on 47.4% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 64 yards .

LaDarius Owens has rushed for 189 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 77 yards on 24 carries.

Quaydarius Davis' 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has put together a 136-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 19 targets.

AJ Bennett has racked up 96 reciving yards (32 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Chance Williams has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 199 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Floyd Chalk IV has collected 111 yards on 29 attempts, scoring two times.

Antonio Jones has hauled in 14 receptions for 162 yards (54 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Tylon Williams has hauled in four receptions totaling 113 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lyndon Rash has racked up 10 grabs for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

