The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) will clash with the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Nevada? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 31, Nevada 29

Texas State 31, Nevada 29 This is the first game this season Texas State is the moneyline favorite.

The Bobcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

Nevada has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wolf Pack have been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+17.5)



Nevada (+17.5) So far this year, Texas State is unbeaten against the spread.

Entering play this week, Nevada has one victory against the spread this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 17.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Nevada matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game once this season.

Texas State averages 44 points per game against Nevada's 14.7, totaling 0.8 points under the matchup's over/under of 59.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.8 62.8 Implied Total AVG 41.5 41.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 58.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 47.5 44 51 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.