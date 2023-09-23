The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Texas vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas has won one game against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Baylor has won one game against the spread this season.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 To Win the Big 12 -125 Bet $125 to win $100

