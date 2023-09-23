Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) when they visit the Baylor Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at McLane Stadium. Texas is favored by 14.5 points. The total has been set at 49.5 points for this matchup.

Texas is totaling 34 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 26th, allowing 14.7 points per contest. Baylor ranks 92nd in the FBS with 24.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 70th with 23 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -14.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Week 4 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Out of Texas' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Texas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Texas has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 740 yards (246.7 ypg) on 54-of-89 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 273 yards on 47 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy's 221 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has put together a 158-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on 16 targets.

Adonai Mitchell has been the target of 15 passes and compiled nine receptions for 134 yards, an average of 44.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Ethan Burke paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and nine tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' top tackler, has 12 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Jerrin Thompson has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with six tackles and two passes defended.

