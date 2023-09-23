The UNLV Rebels (2-1) are favored by just 2.5 points against the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The game's point total is set at 49.5.

UNLV is putting up 30.3 points per game on offense this season (66th in the FBS), and is giving up 28.7 points per game (96th) on the other side of the ball. UTEP has been struggling on offense, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 14.8 points per game. It has been better on defense, surrendering 25.0 points per contest (80th-ranked).

UTEP vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Location: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

UNLV vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -2.5 -110 -110 49.5 -115 -105 -135 +110

Week 4 CUSA Betting Trends

UTEP Betting Records & Stats

UTEP is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

One of UTEP's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

UTEP has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

UTEP has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and lost that game.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has 722 passing yards, or 180.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.2% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 55 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has totaled 199 yards on 37 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 87 yards.

Tyrin Smith has totaled 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 191 (47.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi has 10 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 161 yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jeremiah Ballard has racked up 158 reciving yards (39.5 ypg) this season.

Tyrice Knight, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has recorded 2.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Trez Moore has a team-high one interception to go along with five tackles and one pass defended.

