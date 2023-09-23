With seven games on the Big 12 Week 4 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Cincinnati (+14.5) against Oklahoma is the best bet against the spread, while the BYU vs. Kansas matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 4 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Cincinnati +14.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats

Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Cincinnati by 0.0 points

Cincinnati by 0.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: West Virginia +6 vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Favorite & Spread: West Virginia by 3.0 points

West Virginia by 3.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: UCF +3.5 vs. Kansas State

Matchup: UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats

UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 2.2 points

UCF by 2.2 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 4 Big 12 Total Bets

Over 54.5 - BYU vs. Kansas

Matchup: BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks

BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Total: 62.5 points

62.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 62.5 - SMU vs. TCU

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Under 36.5 - Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones Projected Total: 33.0 points

33.0 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 4 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 3-0 (0-0 Big 12) 34.0 / 14.7 409.3 / 276.3 Oklahoma 3-0 (0-0 Big 12) 55.7 / 9.3 534.0 / 289.0 UCF 3-0 (0-0 Big 12) 40.7 / 12.0 617.7 / 284.0 BYU 3-0 (0-0 Big 12) 31.0 / 15.7 310.7 / 318.3 Kansas 3-0 (0-0 Big 12) 37.7 / 21.3 500.3 / 273.7 TCU 2-1 (1-0 Big 12) 39.7 / 21.3 515.7 / 364.7 Kansas State 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) 38.0 / 14.3 464.3 / 314.3 West Virginia 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) 29.3 / 20.3 379.3 / 307.7 Oklahoma State 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) 20.3 / 20.3 321.7 / 354.3 Cincinnati 2-1 (0-0 Big 12) 39.0 / 21.7 525.3 / 307.3 Houston 1-2 (0-1 Big 12) 23.7 / 31.0 347.7 / 483.7 Texas Tech 1-2 (0-0 Big 12) 34.7 / 25.3 434.3 / 378.0 Iowa State 1-2 (0-0 Big 12) 16.7 / 13.0 270.3 / 253.7 Baylor 1-2 (0-0 Big 12) 24.7 / 23.0 418.0 / 333.7

