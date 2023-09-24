Cowboys vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 3
Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
The Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10 in their last game.
The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the New York Giants by the score of 31-28.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Tyler Smith
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Donovan Wilson
|S
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Leki Fotu
|DT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Carlos Watkins
|DT
|Biceps
|Out
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cowboys Season Insights (2022)
- The Cowboys put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last year (11th in NFL), and they surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on defense.
- Dallas was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 20.1 points allowed per game).
- The Cowboys put up 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and they ranked eighth defensively with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- Dallas compiled 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 22nd, giving up 129.3 rushing yards per game.
- With 33 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Cowboys' +10 turnover margin was the second-best in the league last season.
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-12.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-750), Cardinals (+525)
- Total: 43 points
