The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs entering their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 versus the Dallas Cowboys (2-0). This contest has an over/under of 43 points.

The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. As the Cardinals prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, here are their betting insights and trends.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-12.5) 43 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-12.5) 43 -750 +530 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Dallas' record against the spread last year was 9-7-0.

The Cowboys had no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Dallas had nine of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Arizona had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Cardinals did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

In 17 Arizona games last year, 10 of them went over the total.

