Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (84-72) against the Houston Astros (86-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:05 PM ET on September 26.
The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (11-10, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and won each contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Astros' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).
- The Astros have come away with 23 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (806 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
