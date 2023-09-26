Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 88 of 122 games this year (72.1%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.263
|AVG
|.295
|.296
|OBP
|.324
|.352
|SLG
|.459
|14
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|31
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/8
|1
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1).
