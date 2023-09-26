Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on September 26 at 10:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .280.
  • Dubon has recorded a hit in 88 of 122 games this year (72.1%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 60
.263 AVG .295
.296 OBP .324
.352 SLG .459
14 XBH 24
2 HR 7
12 RBI 31
28/11 K/BB 38/8
1 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (11-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 3.58 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.58), third in WHIP (1.058), and 30th in K/9 (8.1).
