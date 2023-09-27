Chas McCormick vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.444 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCormick has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (72 of 110), with more than one hit 31 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (17.3%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39 games this year (35.5%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (17.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 10 multi-run games (9.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.285
|AVG
|.273
|.353
|OBP
|.367
|.534
|SLG
|.470
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|55/22
|12
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
