Michael Brantley returns to action for the Houston Astros versus Bryce Miller and the Seattle MarinersSeptember 27 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-5.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .262.

Brantley has recorded a hit in six of 12 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Brantley has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (three of 12), with two or more RBI three times (25.0%).

In five of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .318 AVG .200 .348 OBP .190 .455 SLG .400 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

