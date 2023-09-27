MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, September 27
If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Yankees versus Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for September 27.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Luis Patino (0-0) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|ARI: Pfaadt
|CHW: Patiño
|18 (90.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (17 IP)
|6.08
|ERA
|4.24
|8.6
|K/9
|7.9
For a full preview of the Pfaadt vs Patiño matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at White Sox
- ARI Odds to Win: -185
- CHW Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi (3-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|NYM: Lucchesi
|30 (155.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.2 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|2.88
|8.9
|K/9
|6.4
Live Stream Marlins at Mets
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will look to Shane Bieber (5-6) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|CIN: Abbott
|CLE: Bieber
|20 (107 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (122 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|3.91
|10.0
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (9-7) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (12-10) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|TB: Glasnow
|BOS: Bello
|20 (115 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (151 IP)
|3.76
|ERA
|4.11
|12.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (10-14) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (6-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|BAL: Rodriguez
|31 (175.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (116.1 IP)
|5.18
|ERA
|4.49
|6.3
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jonathan Bowlan (0-0) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will counter with Tarik Skubal (7-3) when the clubs face off Wednesday.
|KC: Bowlan
|DET: Skubal
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (76.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.95
|-
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -200
- KC Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (9-14) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Ranger Suarez (4-6) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|PHI: Suarez
|31 (172.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (120.1 IP)
|4.12
|ERA
|3.89
|7.9
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cole (14-4) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Berrios (11-11) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|NYY: Cole
|TOR: Berrios
|32 (200 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (183.2 IP)
|2.75
|ERA
|3.58
|9.8
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (8-10) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will hand the ball to Darius Vines (1-0) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|CHC: Taillon
|ATL: Vines
|28 (144.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (14.1 IP)
|5.24
|ERA
|4.40
|8.4
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -160
- CHC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-7) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|STL: Thompson
|MIL: Miley
|24 (61 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (115.1 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|3.20
|9.9
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -145
- STL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Joey Estes (0-1) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Pablo Lopez (11-8) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|OAK: Estes
|MIN: Lopez
|1 (4.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (189.2 IP)
|9.64
|ERA
|3.65
|3.9
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- OAK Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Noah Davis (0-3) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|LAD: Sheehan
|COL: Davis
|12 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (25.2 IP)
|5.13
|ERA
|8.77
|8.9
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies
- LAD Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (11-6) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-7) when the teams play Wednesday.
|TEX: Dunning
|LAA: Canning
|33 (162.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (121 IP)
|3.94
|ERA
|4.39
|7.2
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels
- TEX Odds to Win: -165
- LAA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-11) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-6) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|SEA: Miller
|30 (194 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (127.1 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|4.17
|9.0
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- HOU Odds to Win: -125
- SEA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (1-3) to the hill as they play the Giants, who will counter with Sean Manaea (7-6) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|SD: Waldron
|SF: Manaea
|7 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|36 (111.2 IP)
|4.58
|ERA
|4.43
|7.4
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -110
- SD Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
