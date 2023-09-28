Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Bexar County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
FEAST Home School at Heritage School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Blanco High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
