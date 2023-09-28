Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in El Paso County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Socorro High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Moran High School at Rochelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rochelle, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Killeen, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fabens High School at San Elizario High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: San Elizario, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School - El Paso at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Americas High School at Pebble Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
