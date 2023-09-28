We have 2023 high school football action in Gillespie County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Young County
  • Montague County

    • Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    FEAST Home School at Heritage School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Fredericksburg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.