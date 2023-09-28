The China Open continues in Beijing, China, with Peyton Stearns in the round of 64 against Jennifer Brady. Stearns currently has +10000 odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Stearns at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

After her 6-1, 6-1 win over Laura Pigossi on Saturday, Stearns will face Brady in the round of 64 on Sunday, October 1 at 1:45 AM ET.

Stearns Stats

In the qualifying round, Stearns won 6-1, 6-1 versus Pigossi on Saturday.

In 15 tournaments over the past year, Stearns has yet to win a title, and her record is 23-15.

Stearns has a record of 14-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), Stearns has played 22.2 games per match. She won 52.8% of them.

Stearns, in 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Over the past year, Stearns has won 61.3% of her service games, and she has won 41.7% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stearns has won 61.0% of her games on serve and 38.1% on return.

