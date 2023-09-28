In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Dunbar High School at Western Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Northwest High School at Azle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birdville High School at Timberview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brewer High School at Saginaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

