In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dunbar High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Northwest High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Birdville High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Worth Christian School at Dallas Christian School